Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding: Sister gives behind-the-scenes look

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding cost around $50M

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding continues to make headlines even around ten days after the ceremony.

Most recently, the bride’s sister Elena Sánchez Blair gave rare insight into the expensive wedding of the Amazon founder and the journalist.

Elena took to Instagram Sunday, July 6 to share a carousal of behind-the-scenes photos of the nuptials.

One particular black-and-white photo melted hearts of the fans in which now Mrs. Bezos is being warmly hugged from behind by a wedding guest.

Another picture revealed a candid moment of Sánchez in which she could be seen laughing while covering her face as she sat on a dining table decorated with floral arrangements and candles.

Elena captioned the post as: “This is what I will remember…our family so full of love and joy heart emoji.”

“Love you both so much heart emoji @laurensanchezbezos @jeffbezos,” she continued.

The 55-year-old looked mesmerizing in her strapless lace reception dress.

For the unversed, the inspiration for her high-neck lace design came from Sophia Loren’s gown that she wore at her wedding day in Houseboat (1985).

Another dress that Sánchez wore which turned heads at the party was a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta.

On the other hand, the billionaire Jeff wore a classic black tuxedo as he said his vows June 27 in front of his close family and friends, totaling up to around 200.