Jason Kelce unveils wife Kylie’s secret behind her podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce learn behind the scene secret to Kylie’s podcast

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce might have figured out why Kylie Kelce looks so good on her podcast.

The 37-year-old Philadelphia Eagles centre recorded his new podcast episode on Wednesday, July 9, in his wife’s studio and admired how he looked in the lighting.

“I'm on Kylie's setup, and I thought that Kylie was just gorgeous, which is why she looks so good on her podcast,” said Jason, looking at himself.

“You're glowing, dude. You look great,” Travis agreed.

Jason went on to take another look at himself, saying that his wife has a “great setup” for Not Gonna Lie podcast.

“Kylie's gonna look good regardless, but I think if I'm not gonna lie, I think I look pretty good in this light,” he joked.

Trying to pry into his brother’s beauty routine, Travis quipped, “Get over yourself. What did you get a tan?”

“And a wax,” Jason added, referring to the wax he recently got as the result of losing a weight loss bet with his friend Beau Allen.

“Are you kidding me? And a wax tan and a wax,” Travis said. “And all of a sudden Jason's tan, wax and a new studio setup,” with Jason chiming in, “And that's all we need to make a fool of myself.”