Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stir up 'real trouble' for royals with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan have been slammed for using their royal titles as a name for their new website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently launched a website under the label Sussex.com, touting it as a “one-stop shop” for all their activities.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source revealed the couple is risking “real trouble” for their apparent trade off of their royal titles.

“It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down,” they said. “It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is.”

Royal watchers were anything but pleased when the website debuted on the internet yesterday evening, i.e., Monday, February 11.

Many accused the couple of trying to trade off their royal titles to save their crumbling careers in Hollywood. Meanwhile, others assumed they are teasing at their return to the royal family.

“I don’t understand how their fans can support their hypocrisy. They didn’t want to be royals but they use all their royal names. Logic they are irrelevant if they don’t,” claimed a user on X, formerly Twitter.

“They are cheapening the monarchy, if the RF ignores this they are fools, enough with this circus,” another lamented.

The platform features extensive profiles of Harry and Meghan, giving an insight into their early lives and their efforts towards their respective humanitarian goals.