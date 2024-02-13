Prince Harry, Meghan Markle clap back at backlash over website name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taken aback by the negative reception to their latest rebrand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently launched a website under the banner of Sussex.com, prompting backlash from royal watchers.

Many accused the couple of trying to trade off their royal connection to rescue their Hollywood careers in the wake of project drought.

While, some assumed this is Harry and Meghan’s attempt to tease their return to the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple shut down discourse over the platform name, claiming: “Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

The website went live yesterday evening, Monday, February 11, and shortly caught the attention of the royal fans and critics.

It is introduced as a “one-stop shop” for all the activities of the Sussexes, including “patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

It also featured glowing profiles of Harry and Meghan, giving an insight into their early life as well as listing their achievements and efforts towards their respective humanitarian goals.