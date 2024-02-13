Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil 'one-stop shop' website featuring royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch 'one-stop shop' website with royal title

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quietly underwent major rebrand with the launch of their new website.

They couple named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal title, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The site, dubbed “one-stop shop” for all their activities, contains links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

It also links to their old website that the Sussexes launched when they stepped down from their royal positions in 2020.

“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy,” stated the website.

It includes “patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

The platform also featured linked to their respective profiles under their names, which gave an insight into their early life and efforts towards their humanitarian goals.

Harry is described as “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner.”

Meanwhile, Meghan is touted as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.”