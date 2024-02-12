Taylor Swift marks Travis Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win with a kiss

Taylor Swift was ecstatic and dashed to her beau Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.



The 14-time Grammy-winning musician gave the KC tight-end a big kiss on the field and a big hug as they celebrated the win, despite being swarmed by the cameras.

The Anti-Hero singer, who made a dash to Las Vegas after wrapping her Tokyo leg of the Eras Tour a day before, rejoiced the win with her famous friends, including Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey, before going into the field.

In the VIP suite, Taylor was also joined by Travis’ family, including mom Donna and big brother Jason.

In the videos that surfaced the internet, Travis gives a big hug to his mom. After which he is seen calling out to the singer, “Come here, girl.”

Taylor can be heard telling her boyfriend that the game was “unbelievable,” as he won his third Super Bowl.

The Karma singer has been a supportive girlfriend ever since the couple sparked dating rumours in September 2023.

Not only Taylor has attended several of Travis’ games to cheer on him, Travis has also supported her during her Eras Tour concert in Argentina.