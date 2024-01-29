Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce melt hearts with cute PDA moment on field

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce melts hearts with cute PDA moment on field

Taylor Swift was over the moon as she celebrated her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s win with a romantic on-field moment captured by cameras.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens during Sunday’s game. As the game wrapped, the Blank Space songstress made her onto the field with her beau’s family.

The tight-end and the 12-time Grammy-winning singer, both 34, shared a sweet kiss on the field, as they were surrounded by Travis’ teammates and cameras. The Lavender Haze crooner appeared giddy with joy as the two shared a passionate embrace.

Travis’ mother and father, Donna and Ed Kelce, were standing alongside as the couple shared the sweet moment.

According to Page Six, the NFL player said “what’s up, sweetie?” to Taylor before they wrapped each other. Followed by the PDA, he excitedly and repeatedly told his girlfriend, “How about that one?!”

The Cruel Summer singer dressed in a Reputation-era inspired look, as she styled her hair in curls, and wore pal Gigi Hadid’s cherry-red Guest in Residence sweater along with Chiefs-inspired jewellery.

Previously, in an interview with Time magazine, the Anti-Hero singer talked about her appearances at Travis’ games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told the outlet. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

She added, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. … We’re just proud of each other.”