Taylor Swift reaches Las Vegas after she dashed to jet off from Tokyo

Taylor Swift is adamant to show her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he gears up for his big game on Sunday.

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician, who just wrapped the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour concert, has reached Las Vegas to make it in time for the Super Bowl, according to AP journalists.

“Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” a source told Us Weekly on Saturday.

In that case, Swift must have had to dash to the airport as soon as she closed her final show and rushed out. The Anti-Hero singer has reportedly boarded a private jet as soon as her Saturday concert ended.

ABC News reported that she was “rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport.”

Fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labelled “The Football Era." It arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed if the pop star will make it to Super Bowl LVIII, however, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, confirmed the good news.

She told People Magazine during the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet that Swift would be attending the game.