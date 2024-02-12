King Frederik, Queen Mary set to kick off first State Visit in May

King Frederik and Queen Mary will be embarking on their first foreign state tour as the Danish monarch this in the Summer.

The royal couple will be travelling to Sweden and Norway to meet with the Nordic monarchs sometime in May for their official visit, via GB News.

The announcement came from the royal palace in Copenhagen, “When the King and The Queen travel on their Majesties’ first official state visit to Sweden at the beginning of May, it will, at the same time, kick off a major tour around the Northern region.”

The statement continued, “The first state visits will provide the occasion for the new king and queen to meet with the sovereigns in Sweden and Norway, and they will thus mark the close relations between the Nordic monarchies.”

Moreover, the official visit to the Faroe Islands and Greenland is “tentative” but for now it is expected that the Danish monarchs will visit in June and July this year.

Meanwhile, Frederik made his first overseas visit as King last week but the Queen did not join him.

Frederik ascended to the throne in January this year after his mother, Queen Margrethe abdicated her throne, first Danish monarch to do so in 1105 years.