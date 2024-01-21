King Frederik seemingly addresses alleged affair days after ascension

King Frederik X was crowned on January 14 after Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne

After keeping quiet on his alleged affair, King Frederik X seemingly made a pointed statement about the matter as he praised his wife, Queen Mary.

The newly crowned Danish monarch, who ascended after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne last week, lauded the ‘perseverance’ of his wife throughout their marriage.

The monarch, 55, referenced recent affair allegations surrounding his marriage, in the book, released just three days into his reign, written by author Jens Anderson.

Frederik said that he’s happy that he and Mary “managed to stay together.”

“I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere,” he states in the book, translated by BBC.

The royal couple, who are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14, share four children together: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Affair rumours emerged in November after the then-Crown Prince was spotted hanging out with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova after photos emerged of them during a trip to Madrid.

However, Casanova vehemently denied the allegations.