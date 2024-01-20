King Frederik, Queen Mary appear 'in love' in new portraits after ascension

The photos showed off the Throne Room of their Palace in Copenhagen

King Frederik and Queen Mary posed for stunning official portraits taken inside Christiansborg Palace after their official ascension las week.

The official account for the Danish royal family posted three images in an Instagram carousel in which the couple appeared happy and love up, despite their marriage hit the bump amid the then- Crown Prince’s affair rumours.

The photos showed off the Throne Room of their Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the family smiled for the camera.

The portrait series was taken by photographer Dennis Stenild a few moments after the King's proclamation, which took place from the balcony of Tronsalen on the 14th. January 2024, per the caption.

The Royal Couple is pictured together with their four children: the new Crown Prince of Denmark, Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

In one of the photos, Queen Mary is seen clinging onto her husband, as they appeared loved up, after they hinting at rekindling of their love with a kiss on the balcony.

Frederik had sparked rumours of affair with a Mexican socialite after they were photographed enjoying a cosy night-out in Madrid in October 2023.

Many have speculated that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark decided to cede her throne to son Crown Prince Frederik to escape the damage done to monarchy due to the latter’s affair scandal.