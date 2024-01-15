King Frederik, Queen Mary ‘rekindle’ romance following affair scandal

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark appear to give their romance another try as they start anew.

Denmark crowned their newest King and Queen on Sunday after their beloved monarch, Queen Margrethe II, officially abdicated her throne.

After an official signing of a historic document finalising her abdication in the parliament, Frederik emerged in the balcony of Christiansborg Castle to give a short speech after which his wife joined him.

The couple put up a show of unity as they marked the beginning of their new reign with a kiss hinting at rekindling of their love, suggested by body language expert, Judi James.

James suggested that the kiss “looks cautious and coy more ‘first date’ than ‘marrieds’” in the surprising moment, hinting that the couple may be revisiting their earlier days of romance.

According James, the move was an “intentional gesture in terms of the couple going forward in their new roles after all the rumours.”

James told Fabulous that it may have been “awkward” to “hint at some ongoing emotional imbalance.” However, “the way their eyes connected” suggested that this was a “mutually agreed signal to show their marriage is ongoing despite everything."