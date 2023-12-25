Princess Mary appears ‘unhappy’ despite united front after Prince Frederik ‘affair’

Princess Mary appears ‘unhappy’ despite united front with Prince Frederik

Princess Mary appears to be feeling melancholic during the festive time despite putting a united front with husband Prince Frederik amid affair rumours.

Denmark’s Tasmanian-born Princess shared a cryptic Christmas message months after rumours about an alleged affair between Frederik and a Mexican socialite emerged in tabloids.

In a new letter posted on her flagship Mary Foundation website, the future Queen consort of Denmark wrote, “And at the same time, so much has happened that it is impossible to put it all into words.”

She continued, “We need each other if we want to succeed. And that’s not only true in the working world and for those of us who are working to combat social isolation,” adding “This is true for all of us. Humans need humans.”

The message was accompanied by a smiling photo of the royal in the snow, wearing a purple jacket and a warm woolen wrap.

Cheating allegations against the Crown Prince surfaced emerged after Spanish magazine Lecturas reported he was spotted with Genoveva Casanova as the two went to her apartment building separately, and re-emerged two hours later.

Casanova has since vehemently denied the allegations, dubbing it “completely untrue.”

Mary and Frederik also put a united front with a sweet Christmas video in which they with their 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.

The couple also shares Prince Christian, 18, and 16-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella.