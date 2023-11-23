Prince Frederik appears unbothered in first appearance amid affair rumours

Fredrik, 55, looked relaxed as he performed duties at the residence of the Danish royals

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark made his first official engagement after denying cheating allegations.

The husband of Australia’s Princess Mary was all smiles as he welcomed Vietnam’s vice president Vo Thi Anh Xuan to Danish capital of Copenhagen. Fredrik, 55, looked relaxed as he performed duties at the residence of the Danish royals, Amalienborg Palace, via News.com.au.

The outing comes weeks after cheating allegations against the Crown Prince surfaced with reports of strained marriage with his wife Mary.

Federik was spotted out with Mexican model Genoveva Casanova in Madrid, with Spanish magazine Lecturas suggesting that the two attended an exhibition together before taking a stroll and having dinner.

The outlet also alleged that the two went to her apartment building separately, and re-emerged two hours later.

However, the claims were dismissed by Casanova fiercely, “Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner.”

A week after pictures of the pair spending time together in Spain were published, a palace spokesman told Danish publication B.T. that they “do not comment on rumours of insinuations.”

Frederik met then-Mary Donaldson in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics and the couple tied the knot in a lavish, fairytale royal wedding in Denmark in 2004. They share four children: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.