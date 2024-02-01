Queen Mary seemingly receives first snub in King Frederik’s reign

As King Frederik makes his first overseas visit as monarch to Poland for a three-day visit to Warsaw and Szczecin, he seemed to have snubbed his wife, Queen Mary, in the process.

Instead of the Queen, their 18-year-old son, Prince Chirstian, is in-charge as head of state while his mother is “deputy regency.”

The Crown Prince will take on his father’s role until the King arrives home with duties such as signing laws, public appearances and appointing or dismissing ministers, via GB News.

However, if Prince Christian is unable to perform royal duties, only then the duties will fall on the Australian-born royal.

Historian and royal commentator, Sebastian Olden-Jørgensen, told the Danish publication BT that the Palace is run “completely by the book.”

“'There is, after all, a hierarchy and a ranking order in the Royal House, and that is respected.”

He added that the Prince may also have the responsibility to sign on legislations, if need be, because “on principle and on paper, can refuse to sign a law, but for over a hundred years that has not been an option at all.”

The newly crowned Danish monarch, who ascended after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne, talked about some of the “patriarchal” values he had to unlearn which he got from his father.

In an excerpt from the book, the King admitted Queen Mary has taught him he is “not always right” just because of his gender.

“I have learned a lot from having a wife who from time to time reminds me that I am of course not always right and that my words are not reliable per se, just because I'm the man of the house,” Frederik said in the memoir, authored by author Jens Anderson.