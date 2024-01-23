King Frederik reveals important lesson wife Queen Mary taught him

King Frederik gave a glimpse into the real relationship he shares with his wife Queen Mary in his new surprise memoir, Kongeord.

The newly crowned Danish monarch, who ascended after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne last week, talked about some of the “patriarchal” values he had to unlearn which he got from his father.

In an excerpt from the book, the King admitted Queen Mary has taught him he is “not always right” just because of his gender.

“I have learned a lot from having a wife who from time to time reminds me that I am of course not always right and that my words are not reliable per se, just because I'm the man of the house,” Frederik said in the memoir, authored by author Jens Anderson.

“Although I can sometimes catch myself thinking, ‘Oh, do we really need five more minutes of discussion?’, I accept that Mary would like to turn over a few more stones and then we’ll take five or ten minutes more.”

The royal couple, who are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14, share four children together: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Frederik also seemingly addressed his alleged affair with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

Frederik said that he’s happy that he and Mary “managed to stay together.”