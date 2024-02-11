Justin Bieber, wife Hailey ‘continuing therapy’ amid ‘marital troubles’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are still navigating through issues despite being married for five years.

The couple, who has been recently rocked by divorce rumours, are reportedly in a good place as they work out the kinks in their relationship.

“There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple. “Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”

Justin, 29, and Hailey, 27, were first linked in 2015, when the musician was on and off with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Justin went on to marry the Rhode founder three years later in 2018 at a courthouse in New York City.

The couple had their second ceremony in South Carolina to mark their first anniversary.

Since their wedding, the source noted that the pair’s connection has continued to flourish as they make time for date nights.

“Whether it’s a night on the town or ordering takeout, quality time is essential,” the insider adds.

Moreover, in a bid to work through their problems the pair has built a “strong foundation” on their shared faith, the insider revealed.

Previously, InTouch reported that Hailey may be reconsidering marriage with the Believe singer as they had “a lot of ups and downs.”