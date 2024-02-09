Hailey Bieber longs to 'be on her own' amid 'one-sided marriage' with Justin

Hailey Bieber is reportedly done and over with her one-sided marriage with Justin Bieber.

A source told In Touch that things have hit a rough patch between the couple, prompting the Rhode mogul to rethink her decision to marry her childhood friend in a haze.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few months. They have since sparked rumours of marital woes on-again, off-again, due to the singer’s childish behaviour and alleged inability to move on from his ex Selena Gomez.

Hailey and Justin recently fueled rumours that their over half a decade marriage was in trouble after the former skillfully snubbed her husband from her New Year’s Eve gratitude post.

They also failed to convince their fans of their unmarred love despite their many attempts to shut down the speculations ever since.

“They’ve had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” the source told the outlet.

“Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing,” they explained. “There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

Speaking to Vogue a few months after their union, the 27-year-old model didn’t shy away from admitting that “marriage is very hard”.

She said at the time: “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”



“Justin’s always relied on Hailey to bolster him up whenever he needed it, which was most of the time, and she couldn’t do that because she had to look after herself. It made her realize how one-sided their relationship was,” the insider continued.

However, they quashed the possibility of the couple parting ways anytime soon as Hailey “really doesn’t want to throw in the towel on her marriage.

“She’s not a quitter and she’s willing to put in the effort,” the source added.