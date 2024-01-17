Hailey Bieber makes first statement on ‘divorce’ from Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is putting her culinary skills to use to brush off haters.

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to seemingly addresses ongoing speculations about her marriage with Justin Bieber.

“the biggest reason why I just really shouldn’t give a f*** what anyone has to say is because I truly make the most insane cinnamon rolls I’ve ever had,” she wrote over a photo of scrumptious looking bowl of cinnamon rolls.

A follow-up story featured a close-up of the bun, over which Hailey affirmed: “CORRECT.”

The Rhode mogul did not keep the delightful dessert to herself; she also sent it to her gal pals, including Reign Judge, Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, and daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, who extended their love to the model via their respective Stories.

Hailey’s suggestive social media update comes in the wake of reports that she and Justin were heading for a divorce following their recent public outing, where they looked downcast as they walked feet apart from each other.

Speculations of their separation first sparked when the Baby singer was noticeably missing from her New Year’s celebration posted on her Instagram earlier this month.