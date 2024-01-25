Hailey Bieber hints at marriage trouble with Justin Bieber with telling move

file footage

Hailey Bieber fueled rumours of ongoing troubles in her marriage with Justin Bieber during a recent hangout with pal Kendall Jenner.



The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show off her friendship with Hailey while making a pot together.

In the clip, Kendall sat across from the Rhode mogul as a molded pot rested on a table between them. The duo embraced each other over it to give it a new shape with their bodies.

“Friendship sealed,” The Kardashians star captioned the video, tagging Hailey’s official Instagram handle.

Though the video dripped off the pair’s laughs and giggles, eagled-eyed fans were quick to notice that Hailey was missing a key accesory.

The model’s left hand was bare of her wedding band, fueling rumours of her divorce from the Baby singer.

Though it’s possible that she only took it off so it wouldn’t get dirty, the probability did not stop the fans from making their own assumptions.

Hailey previously seemed to give a shut up call to the gossip mongers by posting a photo of a plate of cinnamon rolls she made.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, she wrote over the photo: "The biggest reason why I just really shouldn't give a f*** what anyone has to say is because I truly make the most insane cinnamon rolls I've ever had.”

The couple first sparked rumours of marriage troubles after the pop star was notably missing from the model’s New Year’s Eve post on social media.

They were later spotted walking at a distance from each other during a casual outing earlier this month.