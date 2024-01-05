Hailey Bieber sails smoothly in 2024 with bestie Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber sails smoothly in 2024. She is all set to grace 2024 with her flaunting body and vacay mode.

The Rhode mogul, 27, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing her tropical holiday in Barbados where she welcomed the new year. Some of the pictures show Justin Bieber relaxing on a boat under the sun.

“2024… I’m along for the ride,” she captioned it.

In the first picture, taken as the sun is sinking on the sand, Bieber is seen wearing a long white dress and wearing her hair in a bun.

The following picture shows Bieber leaving the ocean in a much more relaxed manner, with her hair wrapped in a towel to highlight her makeup-free face and a pair of shorts dangling out of her suitcase.

Her physique is on full display in the next several photos, when she poses in a skimpy green bikini and a straw bucket hat.

One photo features Bieber turning around, mischievously flashing her tan figure.

Bieber and Kendall Jenner, both models, were seen vacationing together on a beach. Kendall shared pictures of herself and Justin standing by the ocean. One photo shows Kendall wearing a sheer Helsa gown.

“years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for,” the caption began, reflecting on 2023. “so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second.”