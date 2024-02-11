Prince Harry ‘mulling over’ big decision after King Charles’ short meeting

Prince Harry may have a lot to think about as he returned from his brief visit with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex appeared at ease when he attended at the NFL Honors Awards and seemed cheerful as ever taking the stage for a hilarious speech, steering clear of any mentions of his father’s health condition.

It may seem business as usual for Harry, but the haunted look he carried afterward reflected otherwise.

Harry left the awards in an underground parking lift at Resorts World Theatre in Sin City. The lift was packed with people and he carried a distant look in his eyes.

Harry might be left with some big decision making following his 30-minute impromptu meeting with his father, suggested by body language expert Judi James.

“We’re seeing that haunted expression he wore during his last few months living in the UK,” James told The Mirror. “He looked so upbeat and excited giving the award away but this emotional state flipping could suggest he’s feeling torn right now.”

Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, is speculated return to his royal duties sometime this year.

With the mounting pressure on Prince William, there is a need for more young senior working royals.

In other instance, royal expert Robert Jobson suggested that Harry’s intense meeting may have been “both more complex and more troubling” amid their bitter rift.

It is unclear if things got better or worse after the meeting between the father and son.