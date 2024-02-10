Prince Harry ‘interrupted’ King Charles plans with his ‘surprise’ visit

Prince Harry seemingly made a spontaneous decision to meet with his father, King Charles after he personally received a phone call from him.

While the monarch’s call about his cancer diagnosis brought his estranged younger son face-to-face with him, Charles had mixed feelings about it.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly had a 30 to 45-minute meeting with his father, who may have been “touched” and troubled by his son’s appearance, per royal expert Robert Jobson who told The Daily Mail.

“The reality is both more complex and more troubling – that Harry caused some disquiet by ‘taking it upon himself’ to fly over unbidden and at such short notice,” a source told Jobson.

The expert said that Charles “just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen, much earlier on Tuesday,” until Harry barged in on their plans.

Jobson added that the King and Queen were “left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear.”

The King apparently gave Harry enough time to have a hug and a kiss during his 30-minute meeting, the source told Jobson. After that, he carried on with his plans and went flew off to Sandringham from the chopper in Buckingham Palace.