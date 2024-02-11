Lenny Kravitz reveals Jackson 5 inspired him to become an ‘artist’

Lenny Kravitz credits Jackson 5 for shaping his dream of becoming a rockstar and for the standard they set when it came to perfecting their craft.

Kravitz recalled seeing the Jackson 5, made up of five young siblings Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Tito Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and Jackie Jackson.

Rock and roll is something that means a lot to me, the art form, and it's something that at 5 years of age took me,” Kravitz told People Magazine for its cover of Black History Month issue.

He admitting he views himself “an artist” more than a “rock star.” Kravitz was just a little boy from New York sitting in the audience when he first saw them perform.

“Going to see the Jackson 5 for the first time at Madison Square Garden. Those were rock stars.”

He continued, “Those were young Black rock stars that were doing it to the fullest.”

“The art form, the music, the singing, the choreography, the fashion, everything was perfection,” Kravitz said. “So dynamic and that's what took me. And so, I am proud to be part of that lineage.”