Princess Kate dubbed 'brave' for publicly addressing cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis to raise awareness among women

Princess Kate was dubbed 'brave' for publicly addressing her cancer diagnosis.

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas, who recently revealed her own cancer scare, appreciated the Princess of Wales's decision of raising awareness about the fatal disease.

Not only that, she said that it's inspiring that King Charles also came forward and opened up about his medical condition.

In conversation with The Sun, Shirley said, "I think it was very brave of Charles and Kate to come out and share their stories."

Speaking of Catherine's shocking video message about her cancer diagnosis, the 63-year-old English ballroom dancer said, "Lovely Kate, sat on that little park bench in a little striped jumper. It’s a memory I will have for a long time, and I think it’s great for women."

Shirley continued, "And King Charles, when he came out and shared his diagnosis. They are inspiring and will encourage others to get their health checked."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer found during her "planned abdominal surgery."

On the other hand, the Monarch recently resumed his royal engagements during his cancer treatment.