Lenny Kravitz talks bromance with Jason Momoa amid split with Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa bromance is still going strong.

Despite marrying Kravitz’s ex-wife Lisa Bonet, the Game of Thrones alum has shared a wonderful bond with the rapper throughout his 15-year marriage with Bonet.

Momoa and Bonet, who married in 2017 and share two children together, announced their breakup in 2022.

Read More: Lenny Kravitz is ‘proud’ of amicably co-parenting Zoe with ex Lisa Bonet

Kravitz opened up on the dynamics of his friendship with the Slumberland star now that he is divorced.

“We’re family, We will be family,” the rapper said about Momoa in an interview with People Magazine. “There’s no judgment.”

He shared that their bond between him and Momoa is greater than their link through Bonet. “I’m very proud that their kids call me Uncle Lenny,” he said of Bonet and Momoa’s kids Lola Lolani and Nakoa-Wolf. “We’re all extremely close and share a lot of love.”

He added that despite the divorce between them, “it’s all good.”

“We will continue, life will continue, love will continue,” he said.

Previously, the TK421 singer spilled beans on his own divorce with Bonet, with whom he was married to five years before their split in 1993.

Read More: Lenny Kravitz says ex Lisa Bonet will ‘never’ leave his ‘heart, soul, spirit’

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life,” he explained.

“We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.”