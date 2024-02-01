Lenny Kravitz says ex Lisa Bonet will ‘never’ leave his ‘heart, soul, spirit’

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet share an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite being divorced since 1993.

The rockstar, 59, opened about his relationship with ex-wife, 56, with whom he shares 35-year-old daughter, Zoë Kravitz, in an interview with People Magazine.

“I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together,” Kravitz told the outlet.

The TK421 singer first met the Cosby Show alum backstage at a New Edition concert in 1985 and instantly clicked. The two quickly started dating and Bonet became the muse of Kravitz’s music. He released his debut album Let Love Rule inspired by Bonet.

Initially Kravitz lived in his partner’s shadow, often referred as Mr Bonet, but that changed after the success of his first two albums.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing,” he said. “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music.”

He continued, “We were quite the family. We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit.”

After the two ended their marriage, they wanted to make sure that their bond remained strong.

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life,” he explained. “We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.”