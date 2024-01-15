Lenny Kravitz gushes over upcoming Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum wedding: ‘Blessed’

Lenny Kravitz is excited about daughter Zoë Kravitz's upcoming nuptials to fiancé Channing Tatum.



The Believe in Me singer, 59, attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday and sang praises for his future son-in-law, 43, to E! News.

The rockstar, who also has a new album and an accompanying tour, was asked how will his calendar fit all of these things with his daughter’s wedding.

“I have the time,” he said. “I’m blessed. And I’m looking forward to all of it.”

About the Magic Mike actor, Lenny said, “I do love him. We're good friends. A lot of mutual respect,” adding “my daughter's happy."

When asked who would win in a dance-off, the Hunger Games actor didn't miss a beat. "No, I'd give that to Channing," he said. "I can't mess with Magic Mike."

In a separate interview on the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight, Lenny hinted that he might be performing at wedding of The Batman actress, 35.

"It just comes at the moment. I don't rehearse those things,” he told ET. "From the heart."

Reports confirmed in October that Zoë and Channing had quietly gotten engaged more than two years after first sparking romance rumours in 2021.