Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, finally engaged after actor proposes: Report

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating.



According to People, multiple sources confirmed that the actor finally proposed Kravitz, to which she said yes.

The couple in question haven't said anything about the rumours on social media, though. The Batman actress seemed to be pointing to the news over the weekend when she wore a diamond ring on that finger.

The pair, who started dating in 2021, was spotted in costume as Rosemary Woodhouse and her demonic child from the 1968 movie Rosemary's Baby.

The news came out months after Tatum said he wasn't sure if he would ever get married again following his contentious split from ex-girlfriend Jenna Dewan.

Before getting married in 2009, Dewan, 42, and Tatum, 43, had been friends on the Step Up set. Ten years later, they announced their divorce and are now co-parents of daughter Everly.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he told Vanity Fair in January.

“Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed.”

He continued, “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

When Kravitz cast and directed Tatum in her 2020 film Pussy Island, the two got to know each other initially.