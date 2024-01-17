Lenny Kravitz says he won’t write speech for daughter Zoe’s wedding

Lenny Kravitz has been vocally supportive of the newly betrothed couple

Lenny Kravitz isn’t going to write a speech for his daughter Zoë’s wedding to fiancé Channing Tatum.

Instead, the singer-songwriter, 59, told Entertainment Tonight that he’s going to wing it at the big day – and his reasoning was pretty solid.

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he confessed to the outlet during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, further noting that his impromptu words will come “right from the heart.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, the soon-to-be father-in-law to the Magic Mike star told E! News that he’s “looking forward” to the highly-anticipated nuptials.

He further gushed about Channing, saying, “I do love him. We’re good friends. A lot of mutual respect,” further noting, “my daughter’s happy.”

Channing, 43, and Zoë, 35, were first romantically linked in January 2021.

Later that year, Zoë cast Channing in her directorial debut Pussy Island.

The pair confirmed their engagement in October 2023, and Lenny has been vocal about his support for the betrothed couple.