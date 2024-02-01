Lenny Kravitz is ‘proud’ of amicably co-parenting Zoe with ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz is currently engaged to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet had co-parenting figured out.

The rockstar, 59, and the actress, 56, welcomed daughter Zöe Kravitz, now 35 and engaged to Channing Tatum, in 1988 – a year after they tied the knot. But just five years later, they divorced.

Despite initial hurdles, however, Kravitz maintained that he and Bonet were able to avoid bitter custody battles and bypass lawyers to raise Zöe with “peace, love, and spirit.”

“I’m very proud of not only how Zöe came out, but how we did it,” he told People Magazine in his cover story this week. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love,” he reflected.

“We did it with understanding and being able to handle our own business without getting others involved,” he said, noting that this philosophy guided his debut album, Let Love Rule.

“It’s when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you’re supposed to do,” he further explained.

Elsewhere, Kravitz also gushed over his ex-wife and the family he was able to build with her.

“We were quite the family. We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zöe’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love, and spirit.”