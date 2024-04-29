Jeezy shares exciting life update during legal battle with ex Jeannie Mai

Jeezy gave a life update to his fans amid a legal battle with his ex-wife, Jeannie Mai.

The rapper recently appeared on the cover of SHEEN Magazine's latest issue.

Taking to Instagram, Jeezy shared his photo and wrote, "Surviving and Thriving."



Notably, the musician's post came after his former partner accused him of domestic abuse and their one-year-old daughter's negligence.

As reported by People, Jeannie claimed in the court documents that Jeezy was engaged in “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence" during their relationship.

However, the rapper denied the "false" allegations by releasing a condemning statement on his Instagram account on April 5.

He wrote, "It is deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous."

He added, "It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."



For the unversed, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on the grounds of irreconcilable differences on September 14, 2023.