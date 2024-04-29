Jeezy shares exciting life update during legal battle with ex Jeannie Mai

Jeezy gave a life update to his fans amid a legal battle with his ex-wife, Jeannie Mai.
The rapper recently appeared on the cover of SHEEN Magazine's latest issue.
Taking to Instagram, Jeezy shared his photo and wrote, "Surviving and Thriving."
Notably, the musician's post came after his former partner accused him of domestic abuse and their one-year-old daughter's negligence.
As reported by People, Jeannie claimed in the court documents that Jeezy was engaged in “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence" during their relationship.
However, the rapper denied the "false" allegations by releasing a condemning statement on his Instagram account on April 5.
He wrote, "It is deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous."
He added, "It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."
For the unversed, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on the grounds of irreconcilable differences on September 14, 2023.
French film star Gérard Depardieu was taken into custody on Monday, April 29
Prince Harry set to visit UK on May 8
It comes as the Princess of Wales is currently receiving "preventative chemotherapy" for a cancer
CJ Sansom, the Shardlake author died at the age of 71
Prince Harry faces fresh 'snub' ahead of UK return for Invictus Games
Prince Harry's most recent trip to the UK came in February 2024