Meghan Markle receives new 'title' after 'snubbing UK'

Meghan Markle receives new 'title' her major announcement

Meghan Markle has been accused of snubbing the UK as she announced to ‘discover her roots’ in Nigeria while skipping a trip to Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex has been blasted for her decision not to join Prince Harry in the UK, where the Duke will attend a special Invictus Games anniversary event without wife by his side.

However, Meghan is set to join Harry in Nigeria to "discover her roots". TV Presenter Bev Turner has slammed the Duchess for her decision.

Ingrid Seward, on GB News, also shared her knowledge about Meghan's trip to Nigeria, claiming it could be related to the couple's new Netflix projects, and that the former Suits star "wouldn't travel all that way without a camera crew with them".



Host Turner agreed, and said the visit will "presumably have a Netflix documentary attached to it".

Seward explained: "She's going to apparently go to Nigeria with Harry, they've been invited there. Because when she did her sort of DNA test, she discovered she was 43 per cent, Nigerian. So she wants to discover her roots."

Host Andrew Pierce swiped: "Do you think there's any chance she might stay there?"



Bev then agreed, while giving a new "title" to the Duchess, saying: "She's just the ultimate narcissist. If you had to write a character and what would they do, I know what they would do.

"They would look at their own DNA, they'd work out where they were from, they'd go back and look into their history. I mean, it's always about her!"

Sharing her thoughts on Prince Harry's upcoming Invictus Games event in the UK, Seward said: "I don't think we're going to see William and Harry together."



The expert went on admitting: "But I do think that King Charles will make an effort to see his son [Harry]. He'll want to see him."