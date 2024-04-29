Meghan Markle to give big surprise after Prince Harry's UK trip

Meghan Markle, who's reportedly not accompanying her husband Prince Harry to UK in May, is set to give a big surprise to fans soon after Harry's Invictus Games event.



The Duchess of Sussex will travel to Nigeria along with the Duke on the invitation of the country's chief of defence staff to take part in cultural activities.

Harry and Meghan will jet off on an unofficial royal tour just days after the Duke's trip to London where he will give a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 to mark the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to concluded his UK trip within two days as he is scheduled to jet off to Nigeria to join Meghan.



Former Suits star Meghan revealed in 2022 that she is 43 per cent Nigerian which she discovered after doing a genealogy test.

"I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!,'" she said on her Archetypes podcast

Meghan has not visited the UK since September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Harry's most recent trip to the UK came in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

During his 45 minutes stay Clarence House, Harry only met with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles. He did not see the Prince and Princess of Wales during his short trip.



However, Harry's upcoming visit to the UK will be his first since Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment in an emotional video statement.