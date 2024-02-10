Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly responds to Miley Cyrus’ snub amid family rift

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to keep his Achy Breaky Heart away from the family feud with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus.

The country singer, 62, took to his Instagram to post a cryptic message after Miley, 31, snubbed him in the acceptance speech for Record of the Year in the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Two days after the Flowers failed to mention her dad in her speech, Billy Ray posted a photo of himself and his wife, Firerose, cosying up in the field and captioned it with, “Love is the answer.”

“I don't think I forgot anyone,” she said during the speech, omitting her dad’s name. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” she quipped.

Following the ceremony, the Hannah Montana alum doubled down on her statement as she shared the highlight on her Instagram.

“To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always,” she wrote in the length. “My godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere (I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!) My lover, my momos, my friends, my collaborators …”

While Miley was once close with her dad, the two seemingly had a falling out after her parents got divorced.

Previously, a source told The Sun in September 2022 that the father and daughter are “no longer on talking terms with each other” after his shocking split from her mum Tish.

“Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It really escalated and they are not on good terms.”

The insider added, “There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage and since then they clearly see things very differently.”