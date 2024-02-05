Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray Cyrus in speech for Grammy win

Miley Cyrus officially won her first ever Grammy award with her hit single, Flowers, in the category, best pop solo performance and also for best Record of the year.
Cyrus, 31, took to the stage to accept the award for record of the year and expressed her gratitude to all her loved one notably leaving out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Read More: Miley Cyrus issues ‘ultimatums’ to siblings to pick sides in ‘family drama’
“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” the musician began her speech.
“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she said with a laugh. “So, please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”
Then, the Party in the U.S.A. singer went on to thank “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”
Read More: Miley Cyrus and her dad are upset with each other, claims source
She then asked the team behind her, “Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much.”
“I don't think I forgot anyone,” she added, omitting her dad’s name. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” she quipped as she concluded her speech.
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' costar Lance Reddick died last March from heart disease at age 60
Taylor Swift fans were expecting a 'Reputation ' to be dropped
Kelly Osbourne's striking figure shines in black strapless gown at Grammys 2024
Rapper Killer Mike got handcuffed and escorted out despite securing 3 awards
Jamie Fox and Cameron Diaz were spotted on Atlanta set shooting scenes for new movie
Miley Cyrus clinches Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus gets reactions to her bouffant hair and metallic gown on the red carpet
Taylor Swift's cryptic social media shift Pre-Grammys fuels excitement for fans