Miley Cyrus issues ‘ultimatums’ to siblings to pick sides in ‘family drama’

Miley Cyrus’ family drama has not yet settled as siblings are set to pick sides of one parent.

The Flowers singer is reportedly “no longer on talking terms” with her father Billy Ray Cyrus following his shock split from her mother Tish.

And now, after the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, married his fiancée Firerose, 34, in October, the 31-year-old Disney alum is issuing ultimatums to her siblings to pick a side.

Read More: Miley Cyrus and her dad are upset with each other, claims source

According to insiders cited by National Enquirer, the Nothing Breaks like A Heart hitmaker has not accepted her father’s new wife, even though she was the Maid of Honour for Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August, via RadarOnline.

The ceremony which was held in Miley’s own California mansion, did not have siblings Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, in attendance.

Meanwhile, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, Tish’s children from a previous relationship and adopted by Billy Ray, were in attendance for the big day.

Read More: Miley Cyrus siblings’ ditches mom Tish Cyrus wedding amid ‘family drama’

The sources revealed that Billy Ray was “hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything, Miley’s even more upset.”

And if does come to taking sides, “Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose, so if they’re forced to choose, they'll take his side.”

Meanwhile, Miley “always sided with her mom in the divorce” and whenever she “gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through.”

Tish and Billy Ray split in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage.