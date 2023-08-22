Miley Cyrus siblings’ ditches mom Tish Cyrus wedding amid ‘family drama’

Miley Cyrus happily celebrated her mother Tish Cyrus’ wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, but her siblings were nowhere to be seen.

The Flowers singer, 30, was the Maid of Honour for her mother’s nuptials during the Saturday’s ceremony, however, her two siblings were noticeably missing from the event.

Tish, who shares Miley, 30, along with Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she was together with for nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, her children from a previous relationship and were adopted by Billy Ray, were in attendance for the big day.

The absence of Noah and Braison was confirmed after All Falls Down singer took her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share her day’s outing.

She posted a photo of herself with Braison enjoying a coffee at Vivian’s Cafe, captioning the post, “My brother flew here to see me!!” Moreover, she posted a video of them perusing the aisles inside of the retail chain in Los Angeles.

Noah Cyrus (Instagram)

Miley Cyrus at Tish's wedding via Just Jared

Fans were quick to speculate a family feud within the Cyrus clan as given that the children had missed their mom’s big day.

However, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that “there is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison.”

The source continued, “They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding.”

Meanwhile, for the Hannah Montana alum, the insider shared that she was “glad to be there” for her mom and “just wants her to be happy.”