Tish Cyrus reveals why she was ‘terrified’ of divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus may have found love once again but she was terrified of being left alone once she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish reflected on her tumultuous marriage with the Achy Breaky Heart singer in an interview with People Magazine about her the Sorry We’re Stoned podcast she hosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus.

“I’m over 50, I’ll be 57 this year,” she said. “And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly.”

Tish shared that she believed that women over a certain age could not find love again, to which Brandi, 36, said, “And she really thought it was over.”

“No, I thought I was going to be alone forever,” Tish agreed. “And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety.”

She continued, “I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”

Tish and Billy Ray, 62, tied the knot in 1993. They have three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace.

She admitted relating to why women are scared to leave “not only bad relationships,” but also to “step into new careers.”

However, Tish noted that her decision has been “great” for her and she assured women alike that “starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do.”

Tish finalised her divorce with Billy Ray in April 2022. She has since remarried to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell.