Miley Cyrus talks ‘emotional’ Maid of Honour role at mom Tish Cyrus’ wedding

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus wedded Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in an intimate wedding at the singer’s home in Malibu, California.

The Flowers singer, 30, who played the role of Maid of Honour at her mother’s wedding, was also joined by siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, meanwhile, her other two siblings Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, were noticeably missing.

In an interview with Vogue, the Grammy-winning musician gushed over her mother to have found happiness in this point in her life.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she told the outlet. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul.”

Miley explained that ever since they met, the couple “started aging in reverse,” adding that her mome has gotten “even more beautiful.”

Sharing about her Maid of Honour duties, Miley dubbed it as a moment that she will “cherish for the rest of my life.”

“The day was as special and magical as they are,” she said. “My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes. She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance.”

She continued, “She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honoured to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”

In the feature, it was revealed that the wedding was planned by Miley alongside Dominic while Tish picked out the details.