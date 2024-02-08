Meghan Markle ‘will not’ set foot in UK despite King Charles health condition

File Footage

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis may have been a turning point in the royal rift between the Sussexes and the royals.

While the four-year long feud between the king and his younger son, Prince Harry, appeared to be thawing, but it seems there is still a lot more to unpack.

The Duke of Sussex made a solo emergency dash to London with an 11-hour flight to meet his ailing father after he personally phoned him about his health condition.

And while Harry has been making quick trips to his home country, Meghan Markle would not be flying across the pond any time soon, said Charlie Ray, The Sun’s formal royal editor in a discussion with TalkTV.

Ray noted that Harry’s brief 45-minute meeting “just emphasises and underlines how [deep] the rift is in the family.”

He added that this is not the first sign of the door opening to reconciliation.

“There is an awful lot going under the bridge and I know lots of families fall out over all sorts of things and sometimes there is a reconciliation and they put everything back, but we are way down that road now,” Ray explained.

He went on to add, “I am also of the opinion that Meghan is unlikely or rarely ever going to set foot back in the UK again."