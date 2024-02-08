Johnny Galecki secretly ties knot with girlfriend and welcomes daughter

Johnny Galecki not only secretly got married but he also welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

The Big Bang Theory star, 48, appeared on the March cover of Architectural Digest, in which it was revealed that Galecki is now married to Morgan Galecki, who was expecting a child at the time of the photo shoot.

The details of his marriage of the birth of his daughter, who is named Oona Evelena, were not mentioned in the cover story.

However, AD did note that Morgan was pregnant at the time of the cover shoot and Oona was born “soon after.”

Galecki is also dad to a son named Avery, whom he welcomed with former partner Alaina Meyer in November of 2019.

Four-year-old Avery was also included in photos taken for the shoot. In one of the images, the couple is sat together with Avery wearing a bunny mask with the backdrop of their expansive home.

The actor shared glimpses of the shoot on his Instagram on Wednesday with the carousel post showcasing his Nashville home.

Galecki and Meyer split in November 2020 after dating for two years and welcoming their son.

It is unclear when the actor began dating Morgan as he kept his relationship quiet. He first hinted at their romance when he shared a photo with her in January 2023 of their visit to Disney World with Avery.