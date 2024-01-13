Kaley Cuoco spills secret to effective parenting

Kaley Cuoco shares views on parenting journey

Kaley Cuoco has recently spilled the secret to effective parenting.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Big Bang Theory shared she and her partner Tom Pelphrey learned that there’s no “one-size-fits-all rule for parenting”.

“From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I’m like, ‘We’re doing this our way,’” said Kaley.

The Charmed actress mentioned, “I feel like if I’ve learned anything, it’s really, your child is your child and it’s not like the next kid.”

“And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs,” noted Kaley.

She stated, “That’s kind of what we’ve done and it’s kind of worked out great,” she continued. “So, my advice is no advice!”

“There’s gonna be more questions and probably anger than I want to hear,” remarked the Emmy-nominated star.

Earlier this week, Kaley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recalled her first plane flight with their daughter over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It was our first flight ever with this baby, which is terrifying. We were very terrified. I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane,’” recounted the actress.

Kaley mentioned, “It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to. [We have] to actually turn it on so she’ll fall asleep on the plane.”

The actress disclosed that the passenger made a derisive comment against her daughter Matilda when she started smiling again.

“It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled [her]. This moment, I could’ve thrown that woman off the plane,” she told Jimmy.