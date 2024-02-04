Reporter doubles down on Kate Middleton's 'coma' claims after Palace pushback

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja is standing by her claims about Princess Kate being put into an “induced coma” after her abdominal surgery.

According to a screenshot from Spanish publication Casa de Borbon, the reporter responded to a palace source denying the ordeal.

"I reaffirm what I said...This happens when you touch a nerve, it is annoying. I fully trust my source. What happens is that they feel upset because we have discovered the truth,” she said, as per English translation.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery last month, and was released after a fortnight of recuperation period.

She is currently on a bed rest at her home in Windsor and isn’t expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Calleja cited an “aide from the royal household,” claiming Kate’s life was in “great danger” due to postoperative complications that the doctors “didn’t expect” in a shocking revelation last month.

A source from Kensington Palace pushed back on such claims, branding it as “total nonsense” and “totally made-up”.

"No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household,” they insisted.