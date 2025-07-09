Jennifer Garner shares glimpses from recent Disney World trip

Jennifer Garner at Disneyworld

Jennifer Garner is soaking up the magic of summer at Disney World, and she’s clearly loving every moment of it.

The 53-year-old actress recently visited the iconic theme park. Garner didn’t miss the chance to mingle with some of Disney’s most beloved characters, and her joy was contagious throughout the visit.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, Garner was seen meeting Fancy Nancy for the first time.

“I’m such a huge fan!” she told the character with a big smile, clearly excited about the interaction.

Fancy Nancy returned the love, showering the actress with compliments, especially praising her straw hat, a sentiment Garner noted had also been shared by Daisy Duck.

When Garner asked, “Can we have a hug?” Nancy happily agreed, and the two posed for a picture together while the actress beamed with delight.

Sharing the moments online, Garner captioned her post: “Smiles are bigger @waltdisneyworld, (even when you’re a little bit scared out of your mind). Guardians is calling….”

Garner also enjoyed the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT.

A friend captured the aftermath in a hilarious photo that showed her hair flying wildly and her goggles still in place, while she laughed breathlessly, saying, “I wanna go back. I wanna go be with Zoe.”

Next, the actress hit the dance floor with Goofy and got an extra surprise when Doc McStuffins joined the fun.

Later, she greeted Pluto with the same cheerful energy, asking, “Are you here to dance?” as the lovable pup made a guest appearance.

Between the thrill rides, character meet-and-greets, and a whole lot of laughter, it’s clear Jennifer Garner is making the most of her Disney adventure.