Kate Middleton 'coma' claims debunked by Palace: 'Totally made-up!'

Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery

Theories about the extent of Kate Middleton’s health scare have been sternly dismissed by palace.

Speaking to The Times in London, per the Daily Beast, a palace insider branded claims that the Princess of Wales’ life was in “great danger” as “totally made-up”.

They insisted, “It’s total nonsense. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

The remarks were made by Spanish journalist Concha Calleja who claimed the future Queen had to be put into an induced coma to save her life.

She cited her alleged conversation an “aide from the royal household in a completely off-the-record manner,” which the palace source disputed, saying: “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household.”

Kate was discharged from London Clinic in Marylebone after a 14-day stay following an abdominal surgery.

The Palace refusal to delve into details of the surgery continues to fuel speculations about the princess’ current condition.

She is currently recuperating surrounded by Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at their home in Windsor.