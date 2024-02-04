Princess Kate mulls sharing her diagnosis to silence rumours

Kate Middleton has been tipped to bring about “unprecedented” change amid her current battle with mysterious health scare.

The Princess of Wales is understood to be currently recovering from abdominal surgery at her home in Windsor after a fortnight long hospital stay.

An official statement via Kensington Palace informed of Kate’s surgery, however, refused disclose details of the health condition.

Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, royal commentator Emily Nash suggested the future Queen could be thinking about sharing her diagnosis soon, owing to the potential impact it would make to raise awareness.

“If she does choose to share her diagnosis in future it'll go stratospheric,” she said, as per GB News.



"The potential for her to raise awareness is probably unprecedented. So, I'm sure that will be something that's on her mind,” Nash continued.

“She is such an influencer in many ways, she really inspires people, whether it's to go and buy the outfit she's worn, or to change government policy,” the expert added.

Speculations went rife about the future Queen’s mysterious illness, varying from a hysterectomy to appendicitis and more.

Kate is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter in spring.