'Vulnerable' Princess Kate feels 'powerless' amid growing scrutiny over health

Kate Middleton is under a load of “extraordinary pressure” as she tries to recover from her surgery away from the spotlight.

The Princess of Wales is currently recuperating at her home in Windsor, surrounded by those closest to her after undergoing an abdominal surgery last month.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Ingrid Seward pointed out the extent of vulnerability the future Queen must be feeling, owing to constant media scrutiny and breach of privacy.

She also drew parallel to the late Princess Diana, who once allegedly told the expert she’d “felt the presence of press photographers was akin to being raped by the camera.”

“Whatever she did or said, she felt they were there to get her. She felt powerless.”

Seward explained that the current health condition of Kate is a stark reminder of “what a fine line we ask her and other royal women to tread.”

“It is easy to sneer at a world of privilege - of servants and nannies and endless posh fashion,” the royal expert continued. “And plenty do.”

“But a life of minute-by-minute scrutiny, endless responsibility and non-stop trolling is a great price to pay for a bit of evening glamour and a wardrobe of designer frocks.”

“Diana discovered this. And who could blame Kate, sore and exhausted, if she felt something of the same,” wrote Seward.