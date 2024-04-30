Jennifer Connelly shares update on much-anticipated ‘Top Gun 3‘

Jennifer Connelly is already geared up for the much anticipated third instalment of Top Gun.

The actress, 53, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her future role in the franchise during the premiere of Dark Matter in Los Angeles.

“I’ll be there. I’m ready,” Connelly said of character Penny in Top Gun: Maverick. “We had such a great time shooting it. It was fun.”

The 2022 movie starred Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and other Top Gun stars.

Connelly shared that while she is eager to reunite with her costars, she hasn’t yet seen the script for the third film just yet.

“I haven’t seen anything,” she said. “I had a casual chat with my friend, Joe Kosinski, who directed it, who I worked with twice now. I’m his biggest fan.”

She continued, “I think he’s so great. [I talked to him] about the possibility of it, but I don't know anything concrete.”

Currently, Connelly is promoting her and Joel Edgerton's Apple TV+, Dark Matter, which is based on the sci-fi novel of the same name by Blake Crouch.

The series is set to premiere on May 8 on Apple TV+.