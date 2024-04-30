King Charles delivers brutal snub to Prince Harry ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry is slated to return to his home country in nearly a week’s time but it is unlikely that he will be meeting up with his father King Charles.



The Telegraph reported that the potential meet-up of the father-and-son will not be a possibility despite the Duke of Sussex staying over for a longer period of time, as it coincides with the monarch’s busy diary.

Prince Harry will be in London to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

Sources told the outlet that since the monarch is making a return to his public-facing duties, he will be “quite busy” to meet his son, Prince Harry.

On the day Harry will arrive for the Invictus event, Charles will be busy with his weekly audience with the Prime Minister. He is also expected to appear at the first of the annual Buckingham Palace garden parties that day including other appointments during the rest of the week.

The outlet also reported that there is “no suggestion [Harry] will see his brother” while Kate Middleton recuperates from her cancer treatment.

Moreover, the Prince of Wales also has a series of engagements to attend to leaving no space in his diary to squeeze in a meeting with his estranged brother.